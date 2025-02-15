Indian drone manufacturer AKSI Aerospace secures European order, expands globally

Indian drone manufacturer AKSI Aerospace has taken a major step towards global expansion by securing an order worth Rs 85 crore from European firm FIXAR Global during Aero India 2025. Under this strategic agreement, Hyderabad-based AKSI Aerospace will manufacture the FIXAR 025 drone, an advanced UAV featuring a full-body lift design, three-hour flight endurance, and a 10 kg payload capacity, making it ideal for surveillance and security applications. The deal highlights AKSI’s growing presence in the international market, with more orders in the pipeline from various countries.

Founder Pankaj Akula emphasized the company’s innovative approach to drone manufacturing, citing the development of a cost-effective quadcopter capable of 90-minute continuous flight, priced competitively at $5,000—nearly half the cost of similar global models. AKSI has also pioneered an advanced agricultural drone, integrating complex flight control algorithms and uniquely inclined rotor positioning for enhanced stability and efficiency. The company has already secured orders from Indonesia, Malaysia, and several African nations, leveraging its fully indigenous production capabilities to offer globally competitive pricing.

AKSI Aerospace operates nine specialized companies focused on the end-to-end development of drone subsystems, including navigation, propulsion, batteries, and airframe composites. By manufacturing these critical components in-house, the company aims to reduce India’s dependence on Chinese imports while ensuring high-quality, secure drone production. FIXAR Global, AKSI’s European partner, is a leading software and aircraft design developer with a strong presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, further strengthening AKSI’s entry into the global drone market.