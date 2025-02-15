PM Modi returns to India after France and US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Friday after completing his two-nation visit to France and the United States. His visit included high-level meetings and discussions aimed at strengthening diplomatic, strategic, and economic ties with both countries.

In France, PM Modi attended the AI Action Summit and engaged in talks on trade, energy, and cultural cooperation. He and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Marseille, where they toured the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project and paid tribute to Indian soldiers at the Mazargues War Cemetery. They also jointly inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille before PM Modi departed for the US.

During his US visit, PM Modi met President Donald Trump at the White House, marking their first meeting since Trump’s second-term inauguration. The two leaders discussed India-US relations, covering areas such as security, defense, trade, and technology. PM Modi also held talks with key figures, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The visit underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthening their strategic partnership.