Ranveer Allahbadia row: Ex-WWE wrestler threatens YouTuber, warns security won’t help

Former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar has publicly threatened YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia over the controversy linked to India’s Got Latent. Gurjar, known for his imposing persona, warned that even Allahbadia’s security would be powerless if they ever crossed paths in Mumbai. His remarks have escalated tensions amid the ongoing backlash against Allahbadia’s comments on parents and sex, which sparked widespread outrage and legal complaints across the country.

The controversy has drawn political attention, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizing that freedom of speech has limits when it infringes on others’ rights. Former NCW chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma also condemned Allahbadia’s remarks as unacceptable. Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee has sought an official report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, reflecting the gravity of the public reaction. Gurjar’s video message, posted on X, intensified the debate, as he called for strict legal action and warned against normalizing such statements.

In response to multiple FIRs filed in various states, Allahbadia has moved the Supreme Court, seeking protection. Public opinion remains divided, with some celebrities subtly supporting the show’s creators, while others continue to criticize the content. As the legal and social fallout unfolds, the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent shows no signs of subsiding.