Ducati unveils XDiavel V4: Details

Mumbai: Ducati has unveiled its XDiavel V4. The bike is the latest addition to the family of V4 bikes in the Italian manufacturer’s stable. The Ducati XDiavel V4 will likely be launched in some time later in the Indian market.

The Ducati XDiavel V4 comes with a Diavel’s low-slung with extra styling for certain parts. These updates can be seen in the form of new alloy wheels. The brand has added more padding to the seat and increased its length and width. The brand has also given the option of a pillion grab handle that mounts to tail units.

The alterations in the rider’s triangle come because of forward-set footpegs along with a swept-back handlebar for a relaxed stance. The brand is also offering the option of mid-mounted foot pegs along with multiple other items. Along with this, the bike has a seat height of 770 mm and it tips the scale at 229 kg.

Other features includes a 6.9-inch TFT which forms the bridge between the rider and the bike. It also offers four riding modes-Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. There are also a host of connectivity features on offer including turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and music control.

The 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 features a 1,158cc liquid-cooled V4 Granturismo engine that produces 168 hp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of torque while revving at 7,500 rpm. It works with a 6-speed transmission that is paired with a bidirectional quick-shifter.

Braking is handled by dual 330mm front discs paired with a 265mm rear disc, all mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels. The suspension is fully adjustable, showcasing inverted telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.