IPL 2025 Schedule: BCCI to Reveal Fixtures and Venues Today

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 schedule is set to be revealed today, marking the beginning of a new cycle for the tournament. Fans and franchises alike will finally learn the fixtures for the upcoming season, with each team set to play 14 regular-season matches. The full schedule will be announced at 5:30 PM, allowing supporters to plan their trips to stadiums for marquee clashes featuring some of the biggest names in cricket. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to kick off the tournament with a home match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens on March 22. The tournament is expected to span two months, concluding with the final on May 25, likely at Eden Gardens.

With the announcement, fans will be eager to track major rivalry matchups such as Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians and CSK vs. RCB, which have always been high-stakes encounters. The cities hosting the playoffs in late May will also be of keen interest. The schedule will help franchises strategize their campaign while supporters mark their calendars for the most exciting fixtures of the season.