Piles of Dead Chickens Found in Akkampalli Reservoir, Sparking Bird Flu Concerns

Authorities in Telangana’s Nalgonda district have discovered hundreds of dead chickens dumped in the Akkampalli reservoir, sparking concerns over a potential bird flu outbreak. The reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad and Nalgonda districts, was contaminated after unidentified individuals disposed of the carcasses. The District Collector has ordered a thorough investigation, while Nalgonda SP Sharath Chandra has initiated a probe into the matter. Officials from the irrigation department and Devarakonda RDO have also visited the site for inspection.

Following public outrage over the contamination of a key drinking water source, officials have taken immediate action. Water samples have been collected and sent for testing, and precautionary measures are being implemented to ensure public safety. Devarakonda Incharge DSP Mounika confirmed the arrest of Ramavath Rayamallu, a resident of Padamatitanda, who admitted to dumping the infected chickens. He revealed that his poultry farm was affected by a viral disease, prompting him to bury some chickens while discarding others in the reservoir.

The Akkampalli Reservoir plays a vital role in providing drinking water to thousands of villages in Nalgonda district and Hyderabad. The water is distributed through multiple treatment plants, including the Kodandapuram treatment plant, which supplies 400 villages, the Batlapalli treatment plant in Nampally mandal, serving 700 villages, and the Udayasamudram treatment plant, supplying 500 villages. Authorities are now focused on preventing any potential health risks arising from the contamination.