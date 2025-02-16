UAE expands visa waiver programme for Indian nationals

Dubai: The UAE has broadened the visa waiver programme for Indian nationals and their families holding regular passports. The new regulations will allow Indian passport holders to enter the UAE with valid visas, residency permits, or green cards from six additional countries, expanding the previous list that included the United States, European Union nations, and the United Kingdom.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) announced that Indian passport holders with valid residency permits from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada will also now benefit from this initiative. The programme allows visitors to enter the UAE without obtaining a prior visa.

Upon arrival, these individuals will receive entry visas at all approved entry points in the UAE, provided their passports have a minimum validity of six months and applicable fees are paid, according to the country’s regulations.

The fee for issuing a 14-day entry visa for Indian nationals and their family members holding regular passports who have valid visas, residency permits, or green cards from the above-mentioned countries is Dh100. The fee for extending the visa for another 14 days is Dh250. The fee for issuing a 60-day visa is also Dh250.