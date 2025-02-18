BYD launches Sealion 7 electric SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD has launched the Sealion 7 electric SUV in the Indian market. The vehicle has been launched at a starting price of Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and the bookings for the EV are already underway for a token amount of Rs 70,000. The vehicle is the fourth model in the brand’s lineup and follows the Atto 3, eMax 7, and Seal.

The BYD Sealion 7 features a streamlined headlamp and distinctively aerodynamic front bumper. In addition, the SUV has several contours across the bonnet. It has uniquely designed alloy wheels situated within flared wheel arches. On the scale, it has a length of 4,830 mm, width of 1,925 mm, and a height of 1,620 mm. The boot space is limited at 500 litres along with a 48 litre frunk.

The BYD Sealion 7 comes packed with features. These include a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can rotate, dual-zone automatic climate control, an array of ADAS features, a 12-speaker sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

The BYD Sealion 7 houses an 82.56 kWh battery pack. The company is providing two variants in the Indian market: RWD and AWD. The RWD variant is equipped with a single electric motor that generates 308 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. In contrast, the AWD version of the electric SUV delivers 523 hp of power and 690 Nm of torque. The RWD model is said to achieve a range of 567 km on a full charge, while the AWD variant offers a slightly lower range of 542 km.