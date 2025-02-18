Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI unveils India jersey

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the Indian Men’s Team jersey for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. In a social media post, the BCCI shared pictures of Indian players showcasing their jerseys.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad will be seen in their signature blue jersey with a tricolour on both the shoulders and the Champions Trophy logo on the right side.

ICC Champions Trophy runs from February 19 to March 9, featuring eight teams split into two groups. The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals, followed by the grand finale. While Pakistan is the official host, India’s matches will be played in Dubai. Other fixtures are spread across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The final will be held in Lahore unless India qualifies, in which case Dubai will host it.

India will play all its group-stage matches of ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Men in Blue will face Bangladesh on February 20, arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2. The most anticipated match of the tournament, India vs. Pakistan, is scheduled for February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.