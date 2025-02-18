Gulf country introduces new work permit option for expatriates

Manama: Bahrain has introduced a new work permit option for expatriates. The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) has introduced a new six-month work permit option for expatriate workers already residing in the Kingdom.

This move is aimed at enhancing business flexibility and reducing operational costs.The latest initiative serves as an additional choice alongside the existing one-year and two-year permits. This will provide business owners with greater flexibility in managing their workforce. By allowing employers to utilize the existing talent pool, the new option is expected to create more success opportunities while streamlining operations for companies across various sectors.