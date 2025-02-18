Know Ways to Manage Stress

In modern life, stress is increasing in every person due to many reasons which cause disorders like anxiety, depression and stress in the body. Today we are going to tell some effective ways to balance mental stress.

Do exercise

If you want to maintain mental and physical health better, then choose only one thing and that is exercise. There are many benefits of exercising regularly. Scientists believe that exercise increases blood circulation in the brain which plays an important role in controlling mood and stress conditions. Also, endorphins release the feel-good hormone in the body.

Develop a routine

If you want to teach your body and brain to calm down, then try to rest for at least an hour before sleeping. Keep your smartphone down. Taking a hot bath or shower, reading a book, listening to soothing music, meditating or doing light stretches can prove to be very effective in balancing mental health.

Avoid eating anything

Avoid consuming stimulants like nicotine or coffee after midnight, especially if you have insomnia. Forget alcohol at all. You think that all these things help a lot, but the reality is completely opposite of all these things.

Pay attention to the cooler temperature

Make sure your bed and pillows are comfortable. Also, keep the room temperature between 60 and 67 degrees. This temperature is best for the body. Do not watch television in your bedroom. If you want your brain to feel very light.

Keep yourself in the dark

Eliminate all the bright lights in your room. Because even the blue light of a cellphone or laptop is harmful to the body. If you find it difficult to do this work, then cover the eyes with a black curtain so that the light does not reach the eyes.