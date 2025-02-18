Things you should keep away while having sex

As per experts, one must definitely stay away from things that might distract you while having sex.Little things may become big turn offs for both you and your partner.

Here are the things you should keep in mind before having sex:

Watches: Watches can cause a major turn off. You might end up hurting each other or even prick and it may destroy the mood.

Rose petals and other flowers: One may have a fetish for a typical Bollywood style of romance but it may be a bad idea.

Hair: Women, tie your hair before you get into action. Especially during foreplay.

Fragile items on your side table: Any object on your bed: Remove everything from the bed. One prick and you might have to start everything all over again.

Wear light and loose clothing. Avoid tight-fitting garments in synthetic materials. These can make the skin itchy and lead to infections.

Loud phones: Either keep your phone on silent mode or simply switch them off.