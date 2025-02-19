2025 TVS Ronin Launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 version of the Ronin in the Indian market. The prices of the bike start at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

For 2025, the TVS Ronin gets a round headlamp with a T-shaped DRL, and the same shape for the fuel tank with a single-piece seat. The bike gets two new paint scheme options: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Additionally, the brand is offering the dual-channel ABS on the mid-spec DS variant. Previously, the feature was available on the top-spec TD variant.

The bike continues to have an asymmetric speedometer showing all the details related to the bike, adjustable lever, slipper clutch, Bluetooth connectivity, call/SMS notification alert, and connectivity features accessible through the SmartXonnect features.

Powering the 2025 TVS Ronin is the 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which is the same as the previous iteration. This unit is tuned to produce 20.1 hp of power and 19.93 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the rear wheel using a 5-speed transmission.