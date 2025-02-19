Commodity Market: Gold price gain for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala for third day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 64,280, higher by Rs 520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8035, up by Rs 65. Gold is trading near record high. Gold price crossed Rs 64,000 mark after nine days. In last three days, gold price gained by Rs 1160 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8713.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 330. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7988.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 300. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.7%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.59%. The current price of silver in India is 103500 per kg, reflecting no change.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened today at Rs 85,395 per 10 grams, up by 0.4% or Rs 340, largely remaining flat in the last one week, with a gain of Rs 128/10 grams. Silver March futures contracts opened higher by 0.31% or Rs 300 at Rs 95,880/kg. The same has surged by Rs 1,300/kg in the last one week.

In global markets, price of spot gold held steady at $2,932.35 an ounce, moving closer to a record high of $2,942.70 it hit last week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $2,952.40. Price of spot silver rose 0.11% to $32.90 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.7% to $980.60, and palladium eased 0.4% to $983.48.