Exercises for women to strengthen pelvic floor

A woman’s overall health and well-being highly depend on the complex network of muscles, ligaments and tissues that comprise the pelvic floor. Kegel exercises are among the greatest methods for strengthening these muscles. This exercise is named in honour of Dr Arnold Kegel, who created them in the 1940s.

Your pelvic floor muscles can be strengthened using Kegel exercises, commonly known as pelvic floor exercises. Your bladder, colon and vagina are among the organs in your pelvis that are supported by your pelvic floor muscles. Your pelvic floor muscles help with urination and bowel movements in addition to holding your organs in place. Kegel exercises strengthen your pelvic floor muscles by first tightening them and then releasing them.

Squeeze And Release

For this one, you should continually squeeze and release the muscles that you use to stop gas or pause your urinating in the middle. There should be a slight tugging feeling in your rectum and vagina.

The Bridge Pose

With Kegel exercises, you raise your torso while maintaining a strong core and holding and then releasing your pelvic floor muscles. It is comparable to performing the bridge pose repeatedly. Start with a limited number of Kegel exercises at a time, and then gradually increase the number and length of Kegel exercises at each session or set.

Squeezing your finger into your vagina as if you were trying to control your pee is an additional alternative for people who have trouble locating their pelvic muscles. Your finger feels tight when you squeeze the pelvic floor muscles. Once you have determined which muscles are involved, you can practice Kegel exercises while standing, sitting or lying down.

Heel Slides

Heel slides encourage pelvic floor contractions and engage the deep abdominal muscles. Start by lying on the floor with your legs bent and your pelvis in a neutral posture. Allow your ribs to naturally contract as you breathe in through your rib cage and exhale out your mouth. Raise your pelvic floor, engage in your core, and slide your right heel away from you. Go as far as you can. Once the lowest position has been achieved, inhale, raise your leg back to the starting position and repeat. Perform ten back-and-up slides, then switch to the other leg.

Pelvis Tilts

Pelvic tilts strengthen your lower back and abdominal muscles, which help to stabilise your pelvic floor. Lay on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Tense your abdominal muscles and place your lower back against the floor. Hold for a few seconds, then release. Increase the amount of repetitions to 10-15 as your muscles get stronger.