Foreign Institutional Investors purchase Indian equities worth Rs 4787 crore

Mumbai: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on Tuesday in the India’s secondary market after a long time. It marks the first big FII buying of 2025. FIIs bought equities worth Rs 4,787 in the secondary market. Meanwhile, DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) bought securities worth Rs 3,072 crore.

On February 18, a block deal involving 5.1 crore shares of Bharti Airtel, valued at Rs 8,475 crore, was executed on the exchanges, with Indian Continent Investment, a promoter entity, being the seller. The deal accounted for a 0.9 percent stake in the telecom company.

Till, February 14, the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 21,272 crore.On the other hand, FPIs were buyers in the debt market during the period. They put in Rs 1,296 crore into debt general limit and Rs 206 crore in debt voluntary retention route.

This came following a net outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in January. With these, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 99,299 crore — near Rs 1 lakh crore — in 2025 so far. The overall trend indicates a cautious approach by foreign investors, who scaled back investments in Indian equities significantly in 2024, with net inflows of just Rs 427 crore. This contrasts sharply with the extraordinary Rs 1.71 lakh crore net inflows in 2023, driven by optimism over India’s strong economic fundamentals. In comparison, 2022 saw a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore amid aggressive rate hikes by global central banks.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.