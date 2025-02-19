Realme introduces new midrange smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme P3 Pro 5G was launched in India as part of the company’s midrange P series of, alongside the Realme P3x 5G. Realme P3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is also available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants that are priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The handset will available in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown colour options, starting on February 25, via the company’s website and Flipkart.

On the other hand, pricing for the Realme P3x 5G is set at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. It will go on sale in the country on February 28 via the Realme website and Flipkart, in three colourways — Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink. Customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount when purchasing the Realme P3 Pro 5G and a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Realme P3x 5G, using eligible bank card offers.

Both the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G are dual SIM handsets that run on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15. The former is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB of RAM, while the latter has a Dimensity 6400 chip and 8GB of RAM.

The company has equipped the Realme P3 Pro 5G with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,472×2,800 pixels) quad curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, the Realme P3x 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme P3 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and optical image stabilisation. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX480 sensor. The Realme P3x 5G also has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both phones have an unspecified 2-megapixel sensor on the back.

You get up to 256GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Realme P3 Pro 5G (UFS 2.2) and Realme P3x 5G (eMMC 5.1), respectively. These handsets offer support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port.

The Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G both pack 6,000mAh batteries that can be charged at 80W and 45W, respectively. The handsets have ‘military grade’ shock resistance and IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Realme has also touted some AI features on the P3 Pro 5G, which include AI Best Face, AI Erase 2.0, AI Motion Deblur, and AI Reflection Remover.