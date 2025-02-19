Stock Market: Equity indices trade higher

Mumbai: The domestic equity benchmark indices traded with limited gains in the early afternoon trade. The BSE Sensex, advanced 158.79 points or 0.21% to trade at 76,142.68. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 31.75 points or 0.14% to trade at 22,977.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 1.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 2.35%. The NSE’s India VIX, a gauge of the market’s expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.81% to 15.38. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 23,017.45, at a premium of 40.4 points as compared with the spot at 22,977.05.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,785 against 960 stocks that declined, and 135 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,880. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 42, and those that hit a 52-week low was 339. A total of 186 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 244 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Tata Steel, NTPC, BEL, Grasim, and Hero MotoCorp. Top losers were Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Cipla, TCS, and M&.