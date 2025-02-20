Air India Express to operate new domestic flights connecting these cities: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express announced new flight service. The airline will operate flights connecting Kolkata with the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Air India Express will be the first airline to operate out of Hindon airport with a jet engine airliner and Kolkata will be the first place to be connected with the big plane. Small airlines operate on short routes from Hindon currently

The flight between the two places services will commence from March 1. The Kolkata to Hindon flight will operate daily, while the Hindon to Kolkata flights will operate six days a week except Saturdays.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels several trains from these states: Full list

The flights will take off at 7.10 am from Kolkata and reach Hindon at 9.30 am daily, while the return flights will leave Hindon airport at 5.20 pm and reach the eastern metropolis at 7.40 pm.

With this expansion, Air India Express will operate from two airports in the National Capital Region (NCR) – Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad. Hindon Airport is expected to provide a convenient alternative for travellers from Central and Eastern Delhi, Noida, and nearby areas such as Akshardham, Anand Vihar, Parliament Street and Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Indirapuram, Karol Bagh, Vaishali and surrounding regions.

The flights between Kolkata and Hindon were supposed to commence from August 2024 but were postponed. Besides connecting with Kolkata, the airline also has plans to connect Goa and Bengaluru to Hindon with six daily flights from each of these destinations.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata Group.