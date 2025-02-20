Apple launches latest entry-level iPhone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Apple introduced its latest entry-level model named ‘iPhone 16e’. iPhone 16e price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, and the handset is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations that are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.Apple says the iPhone 16e will be available to pre-order starting February 21 and will go on sale on February 28. It will be sold in Black and White colourways.

The newly unveiled iPhone 16e is a dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on iOS 18. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (1,170×2,532 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 800nits peak brightness. The display also uses Apple’s Ceramic Shield material for improved durability.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16e with a 3nm A18 chip, which first arrived on the iPhone 16 in September 2024, paired with up to 512GB of storage. The company doesn’t typically reveal the amount of RAM on its smartphones, but we can assume that it has 8GB of RAM, as it offers support for Apple Intelligence features.

There’s a single 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the iPhone 16e, and the handset also features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It also includes the necessary sensors for Face ID, instead of the home button with Touch ID on the third generation iPhone SE.

You get stereo speakers on the iPhone 16e and the handset offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. It also offers support for Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature in select regions. Unlike its predecessor, it has a USB Type-C port, that supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.