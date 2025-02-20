Dubai Duty Free Draw: Foreign national wins $1 million

Dubai: Thomas Schober, a German national won $1 million during the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Dubai International Airport. Schober, a 37-year-old based in Frankfurt, bought the ticket (3723) online on January 25. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for seven years now, Schober is a father of one and works as a scientific advisor to the German government.

Schober is the 12th German to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Three other winners will drive home luxury vehicles. Martha Tsere, a 45-year-old Tanzanian based in Dar es Salaam won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0576 in the Finest Surprise Series 1910 which she purchased online on February 3. Tsere who is the eighth Tanzanian to have won in the Finest Surprise promotion is a mother of two and works as a public health specialist for an NGO.

Meanwhile, Alok Sharma, a 41-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a BMW F 900 GS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0053 in the Finest Surprise Series 613 which he purchased online on January 23. Asok Vasudevan Pillai, a 52-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 XR M Package (Light White) motorbike with ticket number 0432 in the Finest Surprise Series 614 which he purchased online on February 5.