Know reasons why men experience pain of breakups more deeply than women

Men often experience heartbreak more deeply than women, especially when a breakup is sudden or one-sided. A sudden or unexpected breakup can leave men feeling abandoned, confused and emotionally overwhelmed.

Dr. Nikki Goldstein, in an interview with HuffPost, highlighted a significant societal issue: ‘Women have permission to be open and talk about it, we are allowed to have those moments of vulnerability. But for men, expressing emotions after a breakup often leads to being labelled as weak, which is sad. Men are told to’suck it up,’ and as a result, they suppress their feelings.’

Several factors contribute to why men may feel more deeply impacted by breakups:

Difficulty Expressing Feelings: Men are often less accustomed to openly discussing their emotions. While women might have a network of friends and family to turn to for support, men tend to internalize their feelings. This lack of emotional expression can make the pain of a breakup feel more intense.

Weaker Support Systems: Unlike women, who often have a strong emotional support system, men may not have close friends or family members with whom they feel comfortable sharing their emotions. After a breakup, they may feel isolated and lack the necessary support to help them heal.

Loss of Identity: For many men, the end of a relationship can feel like the loss of more than just a partner; it can feel like the loss of part of themselves. This can lead to a sense of emptiness, as they struggle to find ways to regain their sense of self-worth.

Societal Expectations: Society often pressures men to be strong and to handle their emotions independently. This cultural expectation can make men reluctant to ask for help during difficult times, which may hinder their ability to heal.

Reaching Out: In some cases, a man may try to maintain contact with his ex-partner after a breakup, not necessarily to rekindle the relationship but to cope with his emotional distress. It can be a sign that he misses the connection and is struggling to process the end of the relationship.

Breakups can affect men profoundly and their emotional responses differ from women due to societal expectations and a lack of support systems. It’s important to recognize that men, like women, need the time and space to process their feelings and heal after a breakup.