Samsung launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung launched its latest 5G smartphone named’ Samsung Galaxy A06 ‘in India. The 4G version of the Galaxy A06 was unveiled in the country last year. The Galaxy A06 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 128GB storage version with the same RAM costs Rs. 11,499 and the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Black, Gray, and Light Green shades. Customers purchasing the Galaxy A06 5G will get a one-year screen replacement offer at Rs. 129 through Samsung Care+.

The 4G variant of Galaxy A06 was launched in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 128GB storage variant with the same RAM was priced at Rs. 11,499.

The Galaxy A06 5G runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 and is confirmed to receive four years of OS upgrades and security updates. It gets a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 12GB with a RAM Plus feature.

The Galaxy A06 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It boasts an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy A06 5G has an IP54 rating against dust and water. It has support for 12 5G bands and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.