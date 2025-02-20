Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices settled lower on Thursday. The BSE Sensex shed 203.22 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 75,735.96. The NSE Nifty50 settled 19.75 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 22,913.15 levels.

28 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 settled higher. Top gainers were Shriram Finance, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Bharat Electronics. Top losers were HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, and HCL Tech.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,618 against 1,279 stocks that declined, and 123 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,020. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 54, and those that hit a 52-week low was 149. A total of 260 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 239 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Google Pay introduces convenience fee for these transactions

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with small-cap shares leading the charge. The Nifty Smallcap100 index settled with gains of 1.43 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Midcap100 index ended higher with 1.26 per cent.

Sectoral indices on the NSE settled in a mixed territory, with Nifty Auto, Nifty PSB, Metal, Realty, OMCs, and Media indices settling with gains of over 1 per cent each. On the other hand, Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services, IT, Pharma, and Private Bank indices ended in the red with losses extending up to 0.75 per cent.