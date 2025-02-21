Amid India’s Got Latent controversy, Harsh Gujral removes episodes from YouTube

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged obscene remarks on India’s Got Latent continues to stir backlash, impacting several comedians. Following Samay Raina’s removal of all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel, comedian Harsh Gujral has also taken down all episodes of his comedy show, The Escape Room. Gujral, known for his dark humor, launched the show in December 2024, but after airing just two episodes, he abruptly removed them in response to mounting social media outrage and legal concerns.

Raina’s drastic content takedown was reportedly triggered by multiple FIRs and police complaints, prompting action from the Maharashtra Cyber Department under the IT Act. Addressing the backlash, Raina clarified via Instagram that his intent was purely to entertain, and he pledged full cooperation with authorities investigating the matter. Meanwhile, podcaster and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, at the center of the controversy, has been granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court. However, the court strongly condemned his remarks, calling them “perverted” and “unacceptable,” stating they were shameful for society.

The Supreme Court has halted further FIRs against Allahbadia while seeking responses from the Centre and the Maharashtra and Assam governments regarding his plea to dismiss multiple cases. As the legal proceedings unfold, the controversy has extended to other comedians, with Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija also facing legal action in Assam. The ongoing debate highlights the growing scrutiny of comedic content in the digital space and the legal risks creators face amidst rising public and political sensitivity.