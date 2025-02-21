Commodity Market: Gold price decline form record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower from its record high on Friday, February 21, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 64,200, down by Rs 360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8025, lower by Rs 45. Yesterday, gold price touched all-time high of 64,560.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8822.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 390. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8088.3 per gram, a rise of Rs400. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.24%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.58%. The current price of silver is 103500 per kg, reflecting no change .

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened slightly lower today at Rs 85,749 per 10 grams, which is down by 0.32% or Rs 275. Meanwhile, silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 96,722/kg, down by 0.4% or Rs 391. On Thursday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 86,024 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.13% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 97,113 per kilogram with a gain of 0.73%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% to $2,941.25 an ounce. Gold rose about 2% so far this week and scaled an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,956.60. Price of spot silver was steady at $32.93 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.2% to $976.42, and palladium firmed 0.4% to $981.29.