Dubai authority announces temporary closure of 18 roads: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced temporary closure of 18 roads. These roads will be temporarily closed on Friday, February 21 for the UAE Tour cycling race.

The stage in Dubai will start at 12.30pm and finish at 4.30pm and as part of the traffic management procedures, some roads will be temporarily closed for 10 to 15 minutes.

The roads that will affected will be:

Sheikh Zayed Road

Al Naseem Street

First Al Khail Street

Al Jamayel Street

Al Asayel Street

Al Khamila Street

Al Khail Street

Al Fay Street

Hessa Street

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street

Al Qudra Road

Saih Al Salam Street

Tripoli Street

Rebat Street

Nad Al Hamar Road

Ras Al Khor Road

Al Meydan Road

Dubai-Al Ain Road

The authority urged motorists to plan their trips in advance and head out earlier to ensure smooth arrival at their destination.

Participants will set off from the American University in Dubai, heading towards Sheikh Zayed Road, passing through Al Naseem Street, Al Khail Road, Al Jamayel Street, and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, before reaching the finish line opposite Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University — a total distance of 160km.

The stage in Dubai is the fifth stage of the UAE Tour. This year’s men’s UAE Tour began on Monday, February 17. A total of 140 riders are competing in the seventh edition of the Tour, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.