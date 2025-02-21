Know all about endocrine disorders

Endocrine diseases are disorders of the endocrine system. It occur when hormone production is disrupted. It impacts several aspects of health, such as growth, metabolism, sexual function, and mood. These disorders can stem from factors like tumours, genetic issues, or imbalances in hormone levels.

One common type is hypothyroidism, where the thyroid gland fails to produce enough hormones, leading to symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, and depression. Another is diabetes, characterized by the body’s inability to regulate blood sugar levels effectively. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects many women of reproductive age and can lead to menstrual irregularities, infertility, and hormonal imbalances. Cushing’s syndrome happens from an overabundance of the hormone cortisol, which plays a crucial role in the body’s ability to handle stress and manage metabolic functions.

Also Read: Herbal remedies to reduce bad cholesterol

Endocrine disorders can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, environmental influences, and lifestyle choices. Genetic mutations or abnormalities can lead to the development of endocrine disorders such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, or adrenal gland dysfunction. Exposure to certain environmental toxins or chemicals can disrupt the normal functioning of endocrine glands, leading to hormonal imbalances and potential disorder development. Lifestyle factors such as poor nutrition, excessive stress, and lack of physical activity can contribute to the onset of endocrine disorders.

Urine tests, imaging scans such as MRI scans, genetic tests, hormone tests, and blood tests are used to diagnose an endocrine disorder. Early detection allows experts to implement personalised treatment plans tailored to each individual’s specific condition.