Know how to check Equifax credit score

Mumbai: Credit score is an important factor for getting loans and services. It not only decides whether your loan will be approved or rejected but is also an important facet of the process that decides the interest rate of your loan. The stronger the credit score, the better the interest rate you will get from the bank.

There are four main credit bureaus in India – Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL), Equifax, Experian and CRIF Highmark. Equifax is one of the authorised credit bureaus in India and it provides its customers with their credit reports and scores. You can access Equifax credit score both online or offline.

The Equifax credit score is a three digit number that represents your creditworthiness from 300 to 900. Steps to get Equifax credit score

Via Equifax official website:

Visit the Equifax India support page which offers free credit reports: EQUIFAX.CO.IN

Fill out the Credit Report Request Form on the website.

Submit identification and proof of address documents that are specified.

Enter the information and the documents on the form online, as specified.

If Equifax validates your information, they will share your credit report within seven days.

Via physical mail:

On the Equifax India website, download the Credit Report Request Form and print it.

Fill in the form with precise personal data.

Send the self attested copies of identification and address proof documents.

Send the completed form and documents to the Equifax office address provided on their website.

Once you receive the credit report and it is successfully validated, Equifax will send it to you within seven days.