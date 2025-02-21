Sony launches new colour variant of DualSense Edge wireless controller in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sony launched the Midnight Black colourway of the DualSense Edge wireless controller in India. The new controller colourway was announced as part of the Midnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories in January. The collection includes the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the PlayStation Portal remote player, the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. Existing PS5 accessories like the standard DualSense controller and PS5 console covers are already available in the Midnight Black colourway. Pre-orders for the new Midnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories began on February 16.

In India, only the DualSense Edge controller and the PlayStation Portal remote player in Midnight Black colour option have been listed on the Shop at SC website. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds may arrive in the market later.

The Midnight Black version of the DualSense Edge wireless controller is priced at Rs. 18,990 — same as the original white colourway of the controller. The PS5 controller is now available for purchase on the Shop at SC website and other participating retailers. The DualSense Edge controller comes with a Midnight Black carrying case.

Earlier this week, Sony discounted the prices of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tier subscriptions in India. The former has received a 25 percent discount while the latter gets a 35 percent discount. The new prices only apply to the 12-month subscription plans for both PS Plus Extra and Deluxe memberships.