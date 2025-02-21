Telangana sees unseasonal rains as temperatures rise; know the reason

On Thursday evening, the weather took a sudden turn, bringing much-needed relief from the rising temperatures. Areas near Hyderabad experienced cool breezes, especially in the suburbs where light showers provided a brief respite from the scorching sun. Several parts of the city, including LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Saidabad, and Madannapet, witnessed light to moderate rainfall, cooling the atmosphere temporarily.

According to the Meteorological Department, light showers are expected to continue in some parts of Telangana over the next two to three days. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center reported that current maximum temperatures in the state range from 34 to 37 degrees Celsius, which is about five degrees higher than usual. However, officials noted a slight drop in temperatures over the past couple of days, possibly due to recent rainfall.

Experts attribute the unseasonal showers to atmospheric instability, which triggers thunderstorms and rain, particularly in the afternoon when temperatures peak. They also highlight the impact of global warming, which has led to a steady rise in atmospheric temperatures over the past two decades. With increased humidity and persistent heat, meteorologists predict that this summer could be hotter than the previous year, with temperatures expected to rise 2 to 5 degrees above normal. As a precaution, children and the elderly are advised to take extra care as the heatwave intensifies in the coming weeks.