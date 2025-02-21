UAE authority warns of major road closures on February 22

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai informed that certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 22. The road closure was announced for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge 2025.

Key roads affected include Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Hessa Street, which will be temporarily closed during the race. The 40-km race, part of the event’s 15th edition, will take place at 6am to 9.30am on Saturday.

Cyclists will start from Expo City Dubai, follow a route along Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, make a U-turn at the Hessa Street intersection, and return to the finish line at Expo City Dubai.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time. The RTA advised drivers to leave early to avoid delays and ensure they reach their destinations on time.