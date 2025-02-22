Commodity Market: Gold prices gain again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher again in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 64,360, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram and Rs 8045, up by Rs 20 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 360 per 8 gram . Gold price touched fresh all-time high of Rs 64,560 on February 20.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8756.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 660. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8031.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 570.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.81%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.35%. The current price of silver is 103400 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

Also Read: Govt considers new law to regulate obscene, violent content on digital and OTT platforms

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts ended slightly lower at Rs 85,749 per 10 grams, which is down by 0.32% or Rs 275. Meanwhile, silver March futures contracts settled at Rs 96,722/kg, down by 0.4% or Rs 391. On Thursday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 86,024 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.13% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 97,113 per kilogram with a gain of 0.73%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% to $2,941.25 an ounce. Gold rose about 2% so far this week and scaled an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,956.60. Price of spot silver was steady at $32.93 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.2% to $976.42, and palladium firmed 0.4% to $981.29.