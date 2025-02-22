Indian economy to grow at 6.2% in third quarter of FY25

New Delhi: India’s economic growth is expected to pick up momentum in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25). The GDP growth is estimated at 6.2 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent in the second quarter (Q2FY25). A report publcished by the Union Bank of India showed this.

The report highlighted that the negative gap between GDP and Gross Value Added (GVA) growth, which was observed in the first half of FY25 (H1-FY25), is likely to have neutralized in Q3FY25.

‘We estimate Q3FY25 GDP growth rate to mark an uptick to 6.2 per cent (5.4 per cent in Q2FY25), as the negative gap between GDP and GVA growth observed in H1-FY25 probably became neutral in Q3FY25,’ said the report.

The report has kept its full-year GDP growth forecast unchanged at 6.4 per cent, which would require economic growth of around 6.8 per cent in the second half (H2) of the fiscal year, compared to 6 per cent in H1FY25.

The GDP data for third quarter of FY25 will be released on 28 th February.