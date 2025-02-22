Know How Does High Blood Sugar Lead to Skin Complications

Diabetes is a condition when your blood sugar levels tend to remain high. This happens when the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body cannot effectively use the insulin that is released.

Symptoms of diabetes can show up in various ways on your body including your skin. Here, take a look at some of the signs and symptoms of diabetes that can be visible on your skin.

Dry, Itchy Skin

When blood sugar is high, your kidneys work harder to remove excess glucose from the blood. This can lead to dehydration which makes your skin dry, thereby, causing itching. Your skin might also feel rough or flaky, especially on the legs, arms or hands.

Slow Healing Wounds

Increased blood sugar levels can affect the body’s ability to heal wounds and cuts. This happens because high glucose levels can affect blood circulation and immune function.

Frequent Skin Infections

High blood sugar can weaken the immune system, thereby, making it easier for bacteria and fungi to cause infections.

Dark Skin Patches

Another noticeable sign of high blood sugar on your skin is the appearance of dark, velvety patches of skin, usually around the neck, armpits or groin.

Red or Inflamed Skin

High blood sugar can lead to inflammation in the body, which may show up as redness, puffiness or irritation on the skin. You might notice areas of your skin becoming inflamed, especially in spots where infection is more likely to occur, like on the feet or underarms.