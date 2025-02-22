UAE announces new multiple-entry visa scheme: Details

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced a multiple-entry visa scheme. The new multiple-entry visa scheme is announced for yacht crew members at the Dubai International Boat Show. The new multiple-entry visa will be for six months.

The Dubai International Boat show 2025, which kicked off on February 19 will last until February 23.

In December, another initiative was launched in Abu Dhabi to offer Golden Visa to superyacht owners in the Capital. Designed to attract high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to Abu Dhabi, this program unlocks exclusive benefits, including luxury lifestyle experiences, business opportunities, and long-term residency for your family.

The UAE Golden Visa scheme, unlike others, grants multiple benefits like allowing one to be outside the country for more than six months and a decade-long renewal period.