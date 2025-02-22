UAE authority announces temporary bus route changes: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced temporary bus route changes. There will be temporary diversions on several public bus routes due to development works around Dubai International Airport (DXB).

These changes, which took effect on February 21, will remain in place until further notice.As a result of the works, buses will not be entering Airport Terminal 1 Arrival area.

The affected bus routes include:

Route 24: Service to the Airport Terminal 1 Arrival bus stop towards Al Nahda station is cancelled. A temporary bus stop, No. 544501, has been added as an alternative.

Route 32C: Service to the Airport Terminal 1 Arrival bus stop towards Al Satwa station is cancelled.

Route C01: Service to the Airport Terminal 1 Arrival bus stop towards Al Satwa station is cancelled.

Also Read: UAE announces new multiple-entry visa scheme: Details

Route 33: Service to the Airport Terminal 1 Arrival bus stop towards Al Karama station is cancelled. A temporary alternative stop has been added at Emirates Metro Station Bus Stop 1 (235001).

Route 77: Airport Terminal 3 bus stops will be cancelled in both directions

Route N30: Airport Terminal 1 Arrival bus stop will be cancelled in both directions. Passengers can use Airport Terminal 1 External Parking as an alternative stop towards International City Bus station.

Passengers travelling to Terminal 1 Arrivals are advised to check the affected bus routes and consider using the Dubai Metro or the Emirates Metro Station Bus Stop 1 for a smoother journey. To avoid delays, travellers are encouraged to plan their trips ahead of time and allow extra travel time.