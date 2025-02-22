World Reputation Rankings 2025: Know India’s rank

London: Four Indian universities featured in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2025. This year’s rankings include 300 universities from 38 different countries and territories.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings assess universities based on their global academic prestige. The 2025 edition introduces six new performance indicators: research vote count, teaching vote count, research pairwise comparison, teaching pairwise comparison, research voter diversity, and teaching voter diversity.

Harvard University has maintained its position as the top-ranked institution for the 14th consecutive year. The University of Oxford has moved up to share second place with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), making it the highest-ranked UK university in a decade. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge jointly hold the fourth spot. The United States continues to dominate, with 6 of its universities securing positions in the top 10.

Among Asian universities, Tsinghua University in China has retained its eighth-place ranking. Meanwhile, Japan’s University of Tokyo has jumped from the 28th position to the 10th.

Indian universities have faced mixed results in the 2025 rankings, with four institutions making the list but all experiencing a drop in their standings. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, which was ranked in the 101-125 range last year, has now fallen into the 201-300 bracket.

Similarly, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras, previously ranked in the 151-175 and 176-200 brackets, have now also moved to the 201-300 range. However, IIT Bombay, which was present in last year’s rankings, is absent from the list this time.

4 new countries— Chile, Malaysia, Poland, and Portugal—have made their debut in the rankings. No University from Pakistan has been ranked on the list.