Mahakumbh 2025: Kerala Governor lauds CM Yogi for reviving traditions at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025 continues to set new milestones with its grandeur and spiritual significance. On Saturday, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accompanied by his family, took a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam and expressed profound gratitude for the experience. He praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his dedication to reviving ancient traditions and commended the local administration and police for the well-organized arrangements. Emphasizing Mahakumbh’s role in preserving India’s cultural heritage, he described the event as a symbol of national unity, drawing millions of devotees from across the world. He also prayed for India’s continued progress and the strengthening of Sanatan values.

The same day, National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashish Chauhan and his wife Sonal Chauhan took part in the sacred ritual by bathing at Triveni Sangam. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia attended the Mahakumbh Mela for the teaser launch of her upcoming film, accompanied by KGF-fame actor Vashishta N. Simha. Tamannaah, along with her family, also performed rituals at the holy confluence, describing the experience as once-in-a-lifetime and appreciating the meticulous arrangements at the event. Meanwhile, Simha also took a sacred dip and called it an unforgettable moment.

In another significant event, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav performed the last rites of his father at Daraganj Ghat on Friday. His family members were present during the rituals, ensuring a dignified farewell. With an increasing number of prominent personalities visiting Mahakumbh, the festival continues to showcase India’s deep-rooted spiritual traditions while offering a moment of reflection and devotion for people from all walks of life.