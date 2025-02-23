Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, BJP Leaders Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Millions of devotees continue to gather at the Triveni Sangam for a sacred dip as part of the grand Mahakumbh celebrations, joined by notable leaders, saints, and dignitaries. On Sunday, Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra, and renowned Sufi singer Kailash Kher participated in the holy ritual, embracing the spiritual significance of the event.

Praising the arrangements, Governor Gurmit Singh extended his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and officials for their seamless management. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, who visited Prayagraj with his family, also commended the efforts of the UP government in facilitating a smooth and organized experience for millions of pilgrims. BJP leader Sambit Patra described his dip at the Sangam as a ‘divine moment,’ appreciating the impeccable planning of the festival.

Adding to the spiritual atmosphere, devotional singer Kailash Kher expressed deep reverence for the faith-filled gathering. He noted that while devotees may arrive burdened with belongings, they leave with hearts full of devotion. Enhancing the religious fervor, a special puja and aarti were conducted in Prayagraj, seeking divine blessings for India’s victory against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy match.