Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated again in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 64,440, higher by 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8055, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. Gold price touched fresh all-time high of Rs 64,560 on February 20.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8793.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8061.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.87%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.68%. The current price of silver is 103500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 85,970 per 10 grams. The prices were down by 0.05% or Rs 40. Meanwhile, silver March futures contracts have surged by Rs 700/kg, opening at Rs 96,265/kg Today. The same was slightly up by 0.07% or Rs 65 from their Friday’s closing price. In the last week, gold prices remained volatile, surging overall by Rs 900/10 grams on MCX as Gold

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,934.82 an ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $2,950.10. Gold scaled an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday. Price of spot silver was down 0.1% to $32.58 an ounce. Platinum added 0.7% to $976.25, and palladium firmed 0.4% to $972.93.