Ramadan 2025: Gulf country announces working hours

Manama: His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain , has issued a circular outlining the official working hours for government entities during the holy month of Ramadan. As per the circular, ministries, authorities, and public institutions across the Kingdom will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout Ramadan.

The directive applies to all public sector institutions, while private sector companies are encouraged to adopt flexible working hours in line with labor laws and company policies.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz recalls these models in India: Details

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. The Kingdom of Bahrain annually adjusts its official working hours during this period to support the well-being of employees while maintaining efficient public services.

Muslims around the world will start to observe fasting as Ramadan’s crescent will easily be visible in the sky the night before. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.