SC dismisses plea to regulate internet prices

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a plea seeking regulation of internet prices, emphasizing that the sector operates in a free market. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar dismissed the petition, noting that consumers have multiple options, including services from BSNL and MTNL. The petitioner, Rajat, argued that Jio and Reliance dominate the market, but the court maintained that competition exists within the industry.

In response to concerns about market dominance, the bench advised the petitioner to approach the Competition Commission of India (CCI) if he suspected cartelization. The court further clarified that while it would not intervene, the petitioner was free to explore statutory remedies through the appropriate legal channels.