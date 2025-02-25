BJP, Congress spar over finance ministry report on USAID funds

The political dispute between the BJP and Congress escalated over the Union finance ministry’s annual report on USAID-funded projects in India. Congress alleged that the report exposed the government’s “falsehoods,” while the BJP accused the opposition of defending foreign interference. The controversy follows claims that USAID played a role in influencing Indian elections, with the finance ministry revealing that the agency funded seven projects worth $750 million in 2023-24 in collaboration with the Indian government.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the government, stating that the finance ministry itself contradicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister by confirming that USAID’s projects were officially conducted with the Indian government. He emphasized that none of the projects were related to voter turnout, countering allegations that foreign funds were used to influence elections. According to Ramesh, these projects were executed transparently through government channels.

In response, BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya dismissed Congress’s claims, accusing the party of attempting to divert attention from alleged foreign interference in Indian elections through NGOs linked to George Soros. Malviya clarified that USAID’s projects were legitimate government-to-government initiatives and were conducted as part of Externally Aided Projects. He further pointed out that these programs have existed since 2010-11 and are in line with cooperative federalism, with funds being allocated for state development.