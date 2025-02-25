Congress leadership summons Kerala leaders to Delhi for key meeting amid internal rift

The Congress high command has summoned senior Kerala leaders for a crucial meeting in Delhi on February 28 at 4:30 PM to address internal disputes and strategize for upcoming elections. The discussion will focus on strengthening the party’s organizational structure ahead of the local body elections this year and the 2026 Assembly polls. Key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, will attend, emphasizing the need for meticulous preparations to ensure electoral success.

Amid growing speculation over Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Kerala, party leaders insist that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership should remain unchanged. They argue that any leadership shake-up at this stage could weaken the party rather than strengthen it. Meanwhile, discussions at the meeting are unlikely to focus on Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent praise of the LDF government’s industrial policies, though his perceived sidelining by the party continues to fuel internal tensions.

Tharoor reportedly feels ignored by the Congress leadership since contesting for the AICC president post and is dissatisfied with his role in the party. He has publicly expressed interest in being considered for the chief ministerial position, putting the party on the defensive. Sources suggest that both the BJP and CPM have made efforts to draw him into their fold. Additionally, Tharoor is unhappy about being removed from the leadership of the Professionals’ Congress, an organization he founded, further deepening his discontent within the party.