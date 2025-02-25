Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs case

A Delhi court has summoned former Union rail minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Special Judge Vishal Gogne also summoned Prasad’s son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, along with his daughter Hema Yadav. The court issued fresh summonses to Prasad’s younger son, former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, directing all accused to appear before it on March 11.

The case pertains to appointments made in Group D positions within the West Central Zone of Indian Railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad’s tenure as rail minister from 2004 to 2009. Authorities allege that in exchange for these jobs, land parcels were gifted or transferred to Prasad’s family members or associates. The investigation suggests that several appointments were made based on these alleged transactions.

The case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Lalu Prasad, his wife, two daughters, and other unidentified public officials and private individuals. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing the matter, examining evidence related to the alleged transfer of land in return for railway job placements. The court proceedings are expected to further scrutinize the involvement of Prasad and his family members in the case.