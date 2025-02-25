Maha Shivratri 2025: Indian stock markets to remain closed tomorrow

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed trading on February 26, 2025. The Indian equity markets will be remain shut due to Maha Shivratri. This is the first holiday of trading markets of the 2025 calendar year. Trading in equities, derivatives, and commodity markets will be paused for the day.

There will be no trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market tomorrow for the Mahashivratri festival celebration.

The stock markets will be closed for 14 holidays in 2025, according to the NSE’s holiday calendar.

Banks will also remain closed in several states, including Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others. However, online banking services and ATMs will continue to operate for customers nationwide.