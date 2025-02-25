Ramadan 2025: Gulf country announces revised school timings

Manama: Authorities in Bahrain has announced revised school timings during Ramadan 2025. The Ministry of Education has announced the official school timings for students in public schools during the holy month of Ramadan for the academic year 2024/2025.

According to the ministry’s statement, the morning school hours will be as follows:

Primary level: 8:00 AM – 12:10 PM

Intermediate level: 8:00 AM – 12:55 PM

Secondary level: 8:00 AM – 1:25 PM

Technical and vocational education: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Religious institutes (Islamic and Jaafari): 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

For evening sessions, the ministry has set the school hours from 1:30 PM to 5:10 PM for intermediate and secondary students.

Additionally, the ministry has outlined the morning school bus pickup times:

Primary and intermediate students: 7:10 AM

Secondary students: 6:55 AM

Technical, vocational, and religious institute students: 6:45 AM

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025, according to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.