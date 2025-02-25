Stock Market: Indian equity indices end flat

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices settled on a mixed note on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended its 5-day losing run and advanced 147.71 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 74,602.12. The BSE Sensex had shed 1,542 points in the preceding five trading sessions. The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, settled at 22,547.55, down merely 5.80 points or 0.03 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,736 against 2,127 stocks that declined, and 146 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,009. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 43, and those that hit a 52-week low was 208. A total of 169 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 227 in the lower circuit.

On the NSE, 31 out of 50 constituent stocks settled lower. Top losers were Hindalco, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Trent, Hero MotoCorp, and Sun Pharma. Top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Nestlé India, and Titan.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settled down by 0.62 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

Sectoral indices on the NSE Nifty50 settled on a mixed note, with Nifty Auto, FMCG, Select Financial Services, Media, and Consumer Durables indices settling with gains of up to 0.84 per cent. On the flip side, Nifty Metal, PSU Bank, IT, Realty, and Oil & Gas indices ended in the red, with losses of up to 1.54 per cent.

Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed tomorrow, February 26, 2025, on account of Maha Shivaratri.