Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates 1,000 ‘CM Pharmacies’ for subsidized medicines

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagams’ (Chief Minister’s Pharmacies), a scheme aimed at reducing healthcare expenses by providing generic medicines at subsidized rates, with discounts of up to 75%. A total of 1,000 pharmacies were inaugurated in the first phase, established by the state’s cooperation department. Stalin reaffirmed his government’s commitment to welfare initiatives despite financial challenges, emphasizing that the scheme would ensure affordable access to essential medicines. He also announced that medicines unavailable at a pharmacy could be sourced within 48 hours upon request.

The initiative, modeled after the Amma Pharmacies launched by former CM Jayalalithaa, was first announced by Stalin during his Independence Day speech in 2024. The first phase includes 500 pharmacies operated by the cooperative department, while the remaining will be run by qualified pharmacist-entrepreneurs. To support the scheme, the state government will provide up to ?3 lakh in subsidies to help pharmacists and cooperative societies set up stores. Additionally, the initiative is expected to generate employment for 1,000 pharmacy graduates across the state.

With assembly elections approaching, the DMK government continues to roll out populist schemes, positioning healthcare and education as key priorities. The CM Pharmacy scheme aligns with other welfare programs such as free bus rides for women, the ?1,000 cash dole for women, and the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for students. Stalin has consistently emphasized these initiatives as crucial for Tamil Nadu’s development, reinforcing his government’s focus on public welfare and social security.